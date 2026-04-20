Have Petrol, Diesel Prices Been Hiked? Check Latest Updated Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on April 20, even as global oil prices opened sharply higher after a weekend escalation between the US and Iran rattled supply expectations. The government is considering the introduction of a fuel price stabilisation mechanism to shield consumers from sharp spikes in petrol, diesel and LPG prices amid heightened global energy volatility, according to government sources.

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.01 per litre. With state elections approaching, the government may prefer to keep auto fuels under control.

In a first since fuel price deregulation, Indian state-run oil marketing companies will pay refineries a discounted price for petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and kerosene to limit mounting losses from a self-imposed freeze on retail fuel prices, sources said.

Macquarie Group, in a report on 'India Fuel Retail', said, "At spot petrol-diesel pricing of $135-165 per barrel, we estimate India's oil marketing companies lose Rs 18 and Rs 35 per litre on petrol and diesel sales (respectively)." Every $10 per barrel increase in crude adds roughly Rs 6 per litre to marketing losses, the report said.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Freeze: Rs 18/Litre Loss On Petrol, Rs 35 On Diesel

Fuel Rates on April 20 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Jumps Over 6% As US Seizure of Iranian Ship Sparks Strait Tensions Again

Global Oil Prices

Benchmark crude prices surged, with Brent crude rising to around $96 per barrel and US WTI climbing above $90 per barrel, marking gains of over 6% each. Natural gas markets mirrored the move, with European prices jumping as much as 11% amid fears of prolonged disruption in energy flows.

Oil prices had plunged nearly 9% late last week after Iran signalled a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, briefly easing supply concerns. However, that optimism quickly faded. Tehran walked back its decision within 24 hours, citing continued US naval pressure, and tensions escalated after Iranian forces reportedly targeted vessels in the region. The US, in turn, confirmed the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship attempting to bypass its blockade.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on April 1, on the back of surge in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Commercial liquefied petroleum gas rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged, according to news agency PTI. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

Get all the latest updates on the US, Israel-Iran war here.

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