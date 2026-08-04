Govt Steps Up Fuel Quality Checks: 8-12 Daily Tests At 87,000 Pumps Amid Adulteration Rumours

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Tuesday that oil marketing companies are closely monitoring fuel quality across the country amid recent media reports alleging fuel adulteration and contamination.

In a post on X, the ministry mentioned that OMCs have strengthened testing protocols and introduced additional checks to detect possible contamination across the fuel supply chain. Water ingress testing is now being conducted 8-12 times a day at more than 87,000 retail outlets. The ministry also said more than 2,000 fuel samples have been tested for chloride and sulphide contamination.

Only two cases of chloride contamination have been detected across the country so far, according to the statement. Sales at both affected fuel stations were suspended immediately.

“Strict action” will be taken if contamination or adulteration is detected at any retail outlet, the ministry said, adding that OMCs have been directed to take proactive measures throughout the supply chain.

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The ministry's campaign material also highlighted quality controls for ethanol blended into petrol. The X post mentioned that ethanol must comply with BIS IS 15464 standards and meet a minimum purity requirement of 99.6%.

Every dispatch is accompanied by a certified quality report, while dedicated storage, regular monitoring and tanker-level sampling are used to minimise contamination risks.

The ministry further stated that quality checks are conducted before ethanol deliveries are accepted. Between July 2024 and June 2026, 302 tank trucks carrying nearly 10,500 kilolitres of ethanol were rejected for failing prescribed quality standards.

The latest clarification comes amid growing public attention on fuel quality and the impact of possible contamination on vehicles.

According to the ministry, the existing testing framework, along with the additional checks, is aimed at ensuring fuel quality remains consistent from the supply point to retail outlets nationwide.

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