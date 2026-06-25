Flash Floods Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh; 1 Dead, Four Missing

Torrential rainfall and a cloudburst-like weather event triggered devastating flash floods and landslides across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, leaving one person dead, four missing, and causing widespread destruction to homes, roads, bridges, and agricultural land.

The worst-affected areas were Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts, where intense rainfall between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday caused rivers and streams to overflow, inundating low-lying settlements. Villages including Luksin, Yiyee-I and Yiyee-II under the Toru Circle reported severe flooding, while the NEEPCO colony at Posa near Yazali suffered extensive damage after an under-construction retaining wall collapsed, reported by India Today.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain Heavily In Mumbai Today After Yesterday's Downpour? Check IMD's Forecast

Expressing deep sadness over the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides in the Keyi Panyor district, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Emphasising that the safety and well-being of the state's citizens remain the highest priority, he assured that comprehensive rescue, relief, and restoration efforts are actively underway. He affirmed that every possible assistance is being extended to those impacted, emphasising that the government stands firmly with every affected family during this incredibly difficult hour.

Officials confirmed the death of Nirmala Gupta, a teacher residing in the NEEPCO colony. Four people remain missing, while at least 17 others sustained injuries, some of them critical. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

Floodwaters damaged between 15 and 18 residential quarters at the NEEPCO colony, while several other houses were submerged or washed away. A major highway bridge was swept away, and multiple road stretches, including key National Highway sections near Potin and Hoj, were blocked by landslides, disrupting connectivity and leaving commuters stranded.

The disaster also affected Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts. Significant losses were reported in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, with pineapple, banana and orange plantations suffering extensive damage.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Assam has been placed on high alert amid fears of downstream flooding in districts including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur. The IMD has warned of continued risks of flash floods and landslides due to saturated soil conditions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.