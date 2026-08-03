Faridabad Shocker: Masked Man Drags Teacher Out Of Classroom, Stabs Her '20 Times'

A 30-year-old teacher was dragged out of her classroom and stabbed to death by a masked assailant at a private school in Sikrauna in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, police said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to investigators, the attacker entered the school through the main gate between 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. with his face covered by a white cloth. After waiting inside the premises for some time, he asked for the teacher.

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Inspector Kewal Singh, station house officer of Faridabad's Sector-58 police station, said that when the teacher stepped out of her classroom, the assailant grabbed her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

Police said the attacker inflicted 18 to 20 stab wounds to the teacher's neck and chest in quick succession, killing her on the spot.

As colleagues rushed to help after hearing her screams, the assailant allegedly chased them away before attacking the teacher again, repeatedly targeting her neck until she collapsed, Singh said.

The attacker fled the school as staff members took the teacher to Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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Police noted that the victim was a mother of two.

Investigators have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and are working to establish the identity of the assailant. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

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