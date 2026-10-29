Fadnavis Calls For AI-based Digital Platform To Monitor Aggregator Firms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the transport department to develop an advanced digital platform integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor app-based passenger transport services, including vehicles, drivers, their working hours and trip allocation.

At a meeting held at his official residence 'Varsha' to review the Maharashtra Aggregator Rules, 2026, Fadnavis stressed the need for passenger safety, transparency in trip allocation and protection of the interests of independent taxi drivers amid the growing number of vehicles operated by aggregator companies.

The proposed platform should maintain updated digital records of every vehicle operated by aggregator companies, parking locations, driver details, driving licences, police verification and other required documents, an official statement quoted the CM as saying.

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"It should also record which driver operates which vehicle during different shifts, enabling authorities to promptly access the details in case of an incident. AI-based analysis should be used to monitor vehicle operations, driver shifts and other key aspects, helping authorities detect violations and take timely action," he said.

Fadnavis also called for an examination of algorithms used by app-based transport platforms to ensure independent taxi drivers and vehicles operated by large fleet companies receive equal opportunities in trip allocation.

The platform should allow scrutiny of the criteria and reasons for assigning trips to particular vehicles, and technology should be used to identify any discrimination in the process, Fadnavis said.

Passenger safety and reliable services must go hand in hand with equal employment opportunities for local drivers, Fadnavis said, stressing the need for effective enforcement of rules, transparent trip allocation and technological monitoring of aggregator companies.

He directed the transport department to take further steps to develop a robust regulatory mechanism using modern technology to balance the interests of independent taxi drivers, passenger safety and discipline in the transport sector.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, among other officials, attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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