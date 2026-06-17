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EU Chief Meets PM Modi: Promises Year-End FTA, Pushes For IMEC Connectivity

The India-EU trade pact is on track for signing by year-end, with both sides also looking to fast-track an investment agreement, deepen defence ties and advance the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

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EU Chief Meets PM Modi: Promises Year-End FTA, Pushes For IMEC Connectivity
PM Modi met the top EU officials at the sidelines of G7 Summit in France.
(Photo: Ursula von der Leyen/X)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union and India are moving swiftly to implement commitments made under their recently concluded trade pact, with both sides targeting the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2026.

In a post on X following her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, von der Leyen described the agreement as the "mother of all trade deals" and said negotiations were progressing rapidly.

"Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments," she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU and India will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year while also accelerating discussions on a separate investment agreement.

(This is a developing story)

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