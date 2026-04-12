EAM Jaishankar Meets UAE President In Abu Dhabi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the West Asia crisis and its economic impact.

Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation from Saturday.

"Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict," the external affairs minister said on social media after the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Jaishankar also said he thanked Al Nahyan for his guidance on further strengthening the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

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It is understood that the Dubai Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, was also present during Jaishankar's meeting with the UAE president.

"Good to see HH @HamdanMohammed during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai," Jaishankar in a separate post.

On Saturday, the external affairs minister held talks with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," Jaishankar said.

"Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further," he said.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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