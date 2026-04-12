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EAM Jaishankar Meets UAE Deputy PM, Discusses Regional Situation

Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi in the concluding leg of his four-day two-nation visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9-12.

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EAM Jaishankar Meets UAE Deputy PM, Discusses Regional Situation
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 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discussed the evolving regional situation and its implications.

Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi in the concluding leg of his four-day two-nation visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9-12.

"A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," he said in a social media post on Saturday.

Jaishankar said he conveyed India's deep appreciation for the efforts of the UAE leadership in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

The minister also expressed confidence that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to advance further.

Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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