'Driver's Salary' Analogy: Shashi Tharoor Explains South's Delimitation Nightmare To Andhra CM Naidu

Raising objection over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's backing of the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday argued that even a uniform increase in Lok Sabha seats across states could substantially enhance the political weight of larger states.

Responding to Naidu's remarks backing the proposal, Tharoor posted on X and used a salary analogy to explain concerns raised by several southern states.

"Naidu ji, let's try a thought experiment. Say your salary is 2 lakhs and your driver's is 20,000. You announce a 50% increase for everybody. Your salary is now 3 lakhs and your driver's is 30,000. The percentage or proportional increase is the same — but aren't you much better than you used to be?" Tharoor wrote.

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He argued that southern states fear a similar outcome if parliamentary seats are increased proportionately across the country.

"You don't think there's any difference between UP's 80 MPs today versus Kerala's 20 MPs, if tomorrow it becomes 120 vs 30?" he asked, adding that the increase would result in "90 more UP MPs against 10 more Kerala MPs."

The remarks came after Naidu told ET that the NDA government would reintroduce the Delimitation Bill and women's reservation legislation, expressing full support for the move.

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"The government stated on the floor of the House that there will be a 50% increase of seats across the states and the proportion of seats will not change," Naidu said, dismissing Opposition concerns.

Several regional parties from southern states have opposed linking delimitation to the 2011 Census, arguing that states which successfully controlled population growth could see their political influence diminish.

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