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G7 Summit: PM Modi Calls For IMEC-Like Pacts To Boost Connectivity In Africa, Latin America

At the G7 Summit, Modi pitched an 'IMPACT' initiative to combine G7 funding, India's expertise and Global South ownership for connectivity projects across Africa, Latin America and Pacific Island nations.

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G7 Summit: PM Modi Calls For IMEC-Like Pacts To Boost Connectivity In Africa, Latin America
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image: Narendra Modi/X

Advocating for stronger infrastructure and trade links across the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor-style connectivity partnerships in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Island nations, calling for deeper collaboration between developed and developing economies.

Addressing leaders at the G7 Summit, Modi said the success of large-scale connectivity projects could be replicated in other regions of the Global South to boost trade, infrastructure development and economic integration.

"Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands?" Modi said, highlighting the need for inclusive and sustainable growth through enhanced physical and digital connectivity.

ALSO READ: West Asia Crisis To Hit Global South's Food, Fuel, Fertiliser Supply Chains For Long: PM Modi At G7

The Prime Minister proposed the establishment of an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT), a platform aimed at bringing together G7 capital, India's talent pool and the ownership of partner countries in the Global South.

According to Modi, such a framework could help bridge infrastructure gaps, facilitate trade corridors and create new opportunities for economic development in emerging markets.

ALSO READ: 'Many Indians Lost Their Lives': At G7, Modi Flags Maritime Concerns, Calls For Dialogue To End Global Conflicts

He emphasised that development initiatives should be driven by the priorities of participating nations while leveraging global financial resources and technical expertise.

The proposal comes as India continues to position itself as a key voice for developing nations and advocates greater representation of the Global South in international decision-making. 

Connectivity and infrastructure development have remained central themes of India's engagement with emerging economies, particularly following the launch of IMEC, which seeks to strengthen trade links between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

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