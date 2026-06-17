'Many Indians Lost Their Lives': At G7, Modi Flags Maritime Concerns , Calls For Dialogue To End Global Conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the G7 Outreach Session at the summit in France and emphasised that building trust and transparency is a necessity in an increasingly interconnected and uncertain world.

Voicing deep concerns regarding disruptions in maritime trade, the prime minister highlighted the safety of seafarers and stated that several Indians lost their lives.

The remark comes amid the death of three Indian sailors in the US strikes on ship.

"We welcome progress in peace efforts in West Asia. Our friendly countries in West Asia have suffered loss of life and property from this conflict. Due to the disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world economy suffered. Many civilians of India lost their lives."

Modi also called on the global community to ensure safe sea lanes and create conditions that allow maritime workers to perform their duties without fear, stating, "The safety of seafarers who connect all countries through global maritime trade is our responsibility. We must ensure that the sea lanes remain safe, and that seafarers can do their work without fear."

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Welcoming progress towards peace in West Asia, the Prime Minister noted, "Our friendly countries in West Asia have suffered loss of life and property from this conflict. Due to the disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world economy suffered. Many civilians of India lost their lives."

PM Modi emphasised the importance of strengthening international partnerships to address the interconnected challenges facing the world today: "A country's energy security, food security, health security, cyber security, and economic prosperity are no longer determined solely within its borders. Mobility, data, capital, and technology connect us all."

"In such a world, the importance of partnerships naturally increases. However, partnerships can succeed only when they are built on trust. Today, the most important strategic asset is not a mineral, technology, or market, but mutual trust."

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