Corporate Law Reset: Parliament Panel Proposes Sweeping Overhaul For India Inc.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has proposed a sweeping set of changes that go beyond the government's original draft, touching everything from auditor oversight and insolvency adjudication to corporate social responsibility, reverse-flipping and digital governance.

At its core, the committee's recommendations seek to balance two competing objectives that have increasingly shaped corporate policymaking in India: reducing compliance costs while preserving adequate safeguards for investors, creditors and other stakeholders. Many of the proposals are also aimed at making India a more attractive destination for global capital and encouraging Indian-founded businesses to relocate overseas holding structures back home.

One of the report's most ambitious recommendations is the push to strengthen India's position as a global corporate domicile. The committee has backed provisions allowing IFSC-based companies and LLPs to maintain share capital, books of account and financial statements in permitted foreign currencies. It has also recommended a framework for foreign companies to shift their registration to India through IFSC jurisdictions, effectively creating a route for inward re-domiciliation.

These recommendations come at a time when policymakers are looking to attract Indian-founded businesses with overseas holding structures back to India, particularly as more startups explore domestic listings and seek regulatory certainty closer to home.

Bharat Vasani, senior adviser, corporate laws, at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the committee has specifically sought to facilitate "reverse-flipping" by Indian promoters with substantial offshore operations, provided they relocate through the IFSC route. However, he noted that the proposal would require parallel changes in tax and stamp duty laws to make the transition seamless. He also cautioned that the recommendations remain advisory and are not binding on the government.

The report also proposes a framework for the conversion of specified trust structures into LLPs, including entities regulated by SEBI and the International Financial Services Centres Authority. The move could have implications for investment funds and other structures that currently operate through trusts, potentially offering greater operational flexibility.

Rahul Hingmire, managing partner at Vis Legis Law Practice, said the bill's proposals on inward re-domiciliation, IFSC-focused reforms and trust-to-LLP conversions are among the most significant changes. "The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is a positive and timely reform that seeks to make India's corporate framework more business-friendly without abandoning accountability," he said.

The report's most consequential intervention may, however, be in the insolvency ecosystem. The committee has recommended replacing the discretionary language in the Bill with a statutory requirement that dedicated National Company Law Tribunal benches be constituted for Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code matters. Such benches would function separately from those handling Companies Act cases.

"This is one of the more consequential recommendations in the Report for insolvency practice, since a mandatory obligation to constitute dedicated IBC Benches, if it survives into the enacted text, should in principle improve the consistency and pace of insolvency adjudication," said Shaurya M. Tomar, Senior Partner at Chugh Universal Legal.

The recommendation comes amid persistent concerns over delays in corporate insolvency proceedings and growing pressure on tribunal infrastructure. Dedicated benches could help streamline case management and create greater consistency in decision-making across jurisdictions.

Amit Tungare, managing partner at Asahi Legal, said the joint committee has gone beyond merely endorsing the government's draft legislation. "The Joint Committee has done something unusual - it has tightened the Bill rather than merely blessed it. Confining the audit exemption to private companies, deleting imprisonment for non-compliance with NFRA orders, and making dedicated IBC benches mandatory are course corrections of real consequence, not cosmetic drafting."

The committee has also proposed a major expansion of powers for the National Financial Reporting Authority, including auditor registration requirements, enquiry and adjudication powers, procedural oversight and recovery of penalties. At the same time, it has recommended removing imprisonment provisions for non-compliance with the NFRA directions, signalling a preference for stronger regulatory oversight without a corresponding increase in criminal penalties.

Tomar said the proposals seek to strengthen audit oversight while preventing the NFRA from evolving into a parallel disciplinary framework. "The Committee's recommendations, taken together, represent a considered attempt to strengthen NFRA's audit-quality mandate without allowing it to develop into a parallel, and potentially conflicting, disciplinary regime alongside ICAI."

For audit firms and listed companies, the practical effect could be greater compliance obligations around registrations, notifications and regulatory interactions once the new framework takes effect.

The committee has simultaneously proposed a substantial overhaul of India's CSR framework. Among the key recommendations are raising the threshold for mandatory constitution of a CSR committee from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, extending the timeline for transfer of unspent CSR funds from 30 days to 90 days and empowering the government to notify entities that are ineligible to receive CSR contributions.

According to Vasani, the proposed negative list of implementing agencies, trusts, societies, NGOs and Section 8 companies is intended to prevent "round-tripping" of CSR funds, a concern that has periodically surfaced in enforcement actions.

Tomar described the CSR proposals as a shift away from a purely compliance-driven approach. "The proposed amendments to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 signify a calibrated evolution of India's CSR framework from a predominantly compliance-driven model to a more pragmatic and governance-oriented regime," he said, adding that the changes seek to balance ease of doing business with accountability in the utilisation of CSR resources.

The committee has also proposed widening the age eligibility criteria for key managerial personnel. The recommendations would reduce the minimum age for managing directors and whole-time directors from 21 years to 18 years, while increasing the upper limit from 70 years to 75 years and removing the need for special approvals beyond the current age cap.

According to Tomar, the move could help family-owned businesses induct younger members into leadership roles while allowing companies to retain experienced executives without additional procedural hurdles.

Alongside these institutional reforms, the committee has endorsed a shift towards digital-first corporate governance. The proposals include wider use of electronic shareholder communications, virtual and hybrid meetings, electronic notices and technology-enabled compliance processes.

Ankita Singh, partner at A&P Partners, said the digitisation agenda must be viewed alongside India's data protection framework. "One of the significant move in The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is digital-first corporate governance by enabling greater use of electronic shareholder communications, virtual meetings and automated compliance processes." She added that organisations would increasingly need to integrate privacy, cybersecurity and data-governance safeguards into corporate governance systems as digital engagement with shareholders expands.

Legal experts say the broad direction of travel is clear: fewer procedural hurdles, improved regulatory clarity and a stronger push to position India as a competitive corporate jurisdiction. Yet significant questions remain around implementation.

"The proposed amendments reflect the Government's continued shift from a punitive compliance framework towards a facilitative regulatory regime," Tungare said. "The real test, however, will lie in the quality of subordinate legislation and regulatory implementation, which must preserve governance standards while delivering genuine ease of doing business."

Hingmire echoed that view, saying the Bill's ultimate success would depend on "clear subordinate legislation, coordinated implementation and predictable regulatory interpretation".

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