DGCA Bans MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 Power Bank On Flights To, From And Within India: What Flyers Must Know

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the carriage and transportation of the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank on all flights to, from and within India following a recent fire incident involving the device.

In an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) issued, the aviation regulator directed passengers and airlines to ensure that the specified power bank is not carried on board aircraft, either in checked-in baggage, cabin baggage or as cargo. The circular, numbered AIC 14/2026, cites safety concerns arising from the incident involving the device.

“In view of the recent fire incident involving the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank, and considering the potential safety risks associated with it,” the DGCA said, the device must not be carried or transported on any flight to, from or within India.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight Diverted After Power Bank Catches Fire On Board

The regulator has also asked airlines to put measures in place to identify the specific model and prevent it from being carried on aircraft. Airlines have been advised to communicate the restriction to passengers through appropriate channels.

The DGCA's directive comes after an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on October 11 following a reported power bank fire on board.nFlight 6E 6115 landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, with the crew bringing the situation under control, according to the airline.

Power banks typically use lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries. These batteries can overheat following physical damage, an internal short circuit or other faults. In severe cases, the resulting heat can trigger thermal runaway, a chain reaction that may lead to smoke, fire or an explosion.

Such incidents pose particular risks inside an aircraft cabin, where smoke and intense heat require an immediate response from the crew.

Power bank fires have also been reported in previous aviation incidents. In October 2025, a passenger's power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. In May 2026, another power bank fire on an IndiGo flight after landing in Chandigarh reportedly led to an emergency evacuation.

What Flyers Must Know

The latest DGCA order specifically prohibits the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model from being carried in either cabin or checked-in baggage, as well as being transported as cargo on flights to, from and within India.

The restriction is model-specific. However, passengers should continue to follow the applicable airline and DGCA rules governing other power banks and spare lithium batteries.

ALSO READ: DGCA Bars Passengers From Using Power Banks On Flights In New Safety Rules

In January 2026, the DGCA introduced additional safety restrictions on the use and storage of power banks on flights. Under the rules outlined in a dangerous goods advisory circular, power banks and spare batteries must be carried in hand baggage and not stored in overhead bins. Passengers were also barred from using power banks to charge electronic devices or charging power banks through in-seat power systems.

The regulator has highlighted the fire risks associated with lithium batteries and called for stronger safety measures, including crew training and timely detection of overheating, smoke and flames.

Passengers should check the model number of their power banks before travelling and alert cabin crew immediately if a device becomes unusually hot, emits smoke or produces a burning smell.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.