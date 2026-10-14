Wall Street To Open Higher? Three Reasons Why US Stock Futures Are Rising Ahead Of Inflation Data Report

US stock futures rose before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 14 ahead of September's consumer inflation report, due later today.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.41% at 52,150, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.21% to 7,872.25, and Nasdaq futures traded marginally higher at 30,797.5 by 4 pm IST.

Stock futures on Wednesday rose on backdrop of several global cues, indicating a positive start for Wall Street today.

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Here are three reasons why US stock futures are up -

Earnings In Focus

Stock futures are trading higher as major US companies are set to report quarterly earnings. Companies such as BlackRock, which posted premarket share gains, along with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are scheduled to report earnings. S&P 500 companies are likely to post mixed earnings growth rate of nearly 30%, while semiconductors and semiconductor equipment are expected to post 130% growth, Bloomberg reported citing FactSet data.

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Treasury Yields Slip

After hitting multiyear highs recently, US Treasury bond yields eased during early trade, pushing 10-year notes below the 5.2% level, as investors braced for a crucial September inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped 2 basis points to 5.19%, while the long term 30-year Treasur yield fell1 basis point to 5.549% and 2-year Treasury note yield was also down 2 basis points to 4.77%.

Inflation Data Ahead

The US September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is scheduled for release today, October 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. TheSeptember inflation data is forecasted to reflect a slowdown in the underlying reading from the previous month. It is expected that headline inflation will rise 0.6% due to higher gasoline prices. Core inflation is likely to rise 0.2%, against 0.3% in the previous month. “Headline inflation remains elevated, but as long as we don't get something like 1.0% month-on-month, markets should be able to absorb the print quite well,” Bank of New York Mellon strategist Geoffrey Yu told Bloomberg. “The challenge is if core inflation is elevated.”

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