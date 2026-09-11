Delhi Traffic Advisory For BRICS Summit: Affected Roads, Diversions, Alternate Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, warning commuters of traffic diversions and regulated movement across several key roads in the national capital between 2 pm and 8:30 pm on Friday.

Commuters have been advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and preferably use public transport, particularly the Metro. Traffic personnel will regulate movement at affected stretches, while emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.

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Affected Roads

The restrictions and regulated movement will affect Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Lal Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Railway Station Routes

For New Delhi Railway Station, suggested alternatives include Kashmere Gate-Rani Jhansi Marg-DBG Road-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle, CP; Ashram Chowk-Ring Road-Raj Ghat-JLN Marg; and Vande Matram Marg-Dr Ambedkar Marg-Panchkuian Road.

For Old Delhi Railway Station, commuters can use Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Hanuman Mandir-SP Mukherjee Marg or Vande Matram Marg-Dr Ambedkar Marg-Rani Jhansi Marg-Lothian Road.

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, recommended routes include AIIMS-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road and Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Raj Ghat-Ashram Chowk-Mathura Road.

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Airport Travel

The Traffic Police has strongly recommended using the Metro for airport travel. Alternate road routes have been designated from Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi, connecting terminals through NH-48, UER-II, Ring Road, RTR Marg, Moti Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh Road, Pankha Road and Dwarka routes.

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