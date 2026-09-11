India's Peak Electricity Demand Soars To 270.8 GW, Nearly Double The 2013-14 Level

India's power sector is witnessing rapid expansion, with rising electricity demand being matched by significant growth in generation capacity, transmission infrastructure and renewable energy.

Peak power demand has nearly doubled from 135.9 GW in 2013-14 to 270.8 GW on May 21, 2026, reflecting the country's growing economic activity and rising electricity consumption. At the same time, India's total installed power capacity increased from 249 GW in March 2014 to 552 GW by July 2026, strengthening the country's ability to meet future energy requirements.

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The transmission network has also expanded substantially, rising from 2,91,336 circuit kilometres (ckm) in April 2014 to 5,10,594 ckm by July 2026. The expansion is helping create a stronger and more integrated national grid, enabling electricity to reach consumers more reliably across regions.

India has also strengthened its position in the global renewable energy landscape. According to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India has emerged as the world's third-largest country in renewable energy installed capacity, behind China and the United States.

As of March 31, 2026, India's total non-fossil fuel installed capacity stood at 283.46 GW, comprising 274.68 GW of renewable energy and 8.78 GW of nuclear power. During 2025–26, the country added a record 55.3 GW of non-fossil capacity, the highest annual addition so far and nearly twice the previous year's increase.

India also achieved a major climate and energy milestone in June 2025, when non-fossil sources accounted for 50% of cumulative installed power capacity, reaching the target five years ahead of the 2030 deadline under the Paris Agreement.

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The combined expansion underscores India's transition towards a larger, stronger, more connected and increasingly clean power system capable of supporting sustained economic growth.

India continues to solidify its role as a global clean energy leader as it advances toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

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