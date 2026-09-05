Delhi Rain Alert: Flash Flood Risk Over Next 24 Hours, IGI Airport Among Areas Flagged

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has been flagged for a flash-flood risk over the next 24 hours, with a flood alert warning that flooding may occur amid heavy rainfall forecast across the national capital. Delhi-NCR remains under a weather alert as heavy rainfall continues to raise concerns over flash flooding, waterlogging and travel disruptions across the region.

Satellite imagery from NASA's IMERG system confirms heavy precipitation construction over Northern India.





Similarly, CPC Unified Gauge-Based Analyses reflect intense rainfall building across the region, prompting forecasters to warn of potential flooding over the next 24 hours.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning expected during two broad periods, from morning to forenoon and again from afternoon to evening.

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The weather conditions could lead to massive waterlogging and traffic congestion across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Airport-bound travellers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving and allow additional time for their journeys.



The latest assessment comes after heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday, September 4, causing widespread waterlogging and disrupting road and air travel. Terminal 1 of IGI Airport was also affected, with rainwater entering parts of the terminal. Videos showed airport staff using buckets and brooms to clear accumulated water.



The downpour also affected flight operations, with several incoming flights reportedly diverted to nearby airports. Flight delays and route disruptions added to difficulties for passengers travelling through the capital.

IndiGo also issued a weather alert on X, warning passengers of possible flight delays in Delhi due to adverse weather conditions. The airline advised travellers to check their flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time due to potentially slower road conditions.

Rainfall on Friday was particularly intense in parts of the capital, with Palam recording more than 70 mm of rain in around three hours. Weather monitoring data has also indicated significant precipitation over northern India, contributing to the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

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Delhi is likely to record maximum temperatures of around 31°C to 33°C, while minimum temperatures may remain between 23°C and 25°C amid high humidity. Rain intensity is expected to gradually decrease by September 6, with drizzle followed by partly cloudy conditions during the following days.

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