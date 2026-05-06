Delhi-NCR Under Thunderstorm-Led Wet Spell, Heatwave Alert Issued For South: Check IMD's Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across several states, including the national capital, as a shift in weather patterns brings an abrupt end to heatwave conditions.

Forecasters have identified a second, more potent spell of wet weather scheduled for May 10-11, which is expected to bring isolated-to-scattered rainfall in states along with snowfall in the western Himalayan region.

Impacted areas, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, are bracing for active thunderstorms and high-velocity winds. These gusts are projected to reach speeds of 40-50 kmph, and 60 kmph in some areas, effectively breaking the temperature trend while prompting local advisories for wind-related disruptions.

As the week progresses, the wet spell is anticipated to expand further east. Uttarakhand is expected to receive rainfall through May 8. Rajasthan is likely to see unstable weather for several days. Western districts will be affected first, while eastern areas may get occasional rain until May 9.

Heatwave Effect in Parts of India

While northern regions brace for thunderstorms, a starkly different climate is expected across central and southern India. The India Meteorological Department reports that heatwave conditions persist in several belts, with maximum temperatures consistently soaring above 40°C across most of Vidarbha, parts of Telangana, and isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh and Marathwada. The coastal belts will face a different kind of atmospheric stress, as hot and humid conditions are forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, and parts of Gujarat.

Cautions Issued by IMD

The India Meteorological Department has further extended its safety protocol, issuing a stern warning regarding potential lightning strikes that may accompany the incoming storms. Citing the high risk of fatalities during thunderstorms, officials have urged the public to remain indoors during periods of inclement weather and postpone any non-essential travel.

As the IMD indicates that atmospheric conditions will remain highly unstable over the next several days, residents across the affected northern states are being advised that sustained vigilance and caution are essential to navigating the volatile weather period safely.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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