'Deeply Regret': TCS Unit Addresses Power Failure At NEET-PG Exam Centre In Jaipur

TCS iON has apologised to candidates after power failures disrupted exams at its iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur for two consecutive days, affecting both NEET-PG 2026 and the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam.

In a post on X, TCS iON issued a statement that the NEET-PG 2026 exam was successfully held for over 2.63 lakh candidates at 1,111 centres across the country.

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The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE), held on Monday, was attended by more than 21,000 candidates across 58 centres.

However, the iDZ Sitapura examination centre in Jaipur experienced internal power failures during both examinations, TCS iON said.

The company attributed the disruption to “unknown local electrical issues” and said teams from vendors responsible for electrical maintenance were working to resolve the problem on an urgent basis.

“Further, all possible measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence of such issues in future,” the company said.

TCS iON also said it was coordinating with the respective authorities to ensure that candidates affected by the disruption are able to complete their examinations at the earliest.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to the candidates undertaking the NEET-PG 2026 exam and AIIMS CRE at the centre,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Head of the iON Business Unit at TCS.

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The incident comes as large-scale computer-based examinations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, including uninterrupted power and technology systems, to conduct tests involving thousands of candidates simultaneously.

TCS iON is a digital learning and assessment platform of Tata Consultancy Services and provides technology infrastructure for conducting examinations and assessments across India.

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