Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Cyclone Arnab: List Of Trains Cancelled Over South Coast Railway | Full List

Cyclone Arnab has disrupted rail services in Andhra Pradesh, prompting South Coast Railway to cancel trains on October 27 and 28. Passengers are advised to check train status before departure.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Cyclone Arnab: List Of Trains Cancelled Over South Coast Railway | Full List
Image: X/South Coast Railway

South Coast Railway has suspended 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Arnab. Passengers travelling through affected areas of Andhra Pradesh have been advised to check their train status before departure.

In an official advisory posted on X, South Coast Railway informed, “In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026.” 

The latest operational update provides crucial details on Train No. 67290 (Palasa–Visakhapatnam) scheduled for October 27, as well as its corresponding link service, Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam–Vizianagaram). Passengers utilizing these routes are advised to plan accordingly.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

South Coast Railway has released comprehensive instructions to all travelers to confirm train availability prior to setting out for their destinations. Given recent service adjustments, passengers must cross-check their specific train numbers, departure dates, and cancellation notices to avoid unexpected delays.

"Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates, and check train status before proceeding to stations," stated the official release from the railway zone.

The railway administration said passenger safety remains its top priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the precautionary cancellations and schedule changes. It added that such measures are necessary to ensure safe travel during hazardous weather conditions.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:-

From

To

Cancellation date

Train No.

Rajahmundry

Vijayawada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67261

Vijayawada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 & 28 Oct

67263

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67264

Vijayawada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 & 28 Oct

67265

Machilipatnam

Gudivada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67271

Gudivada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 & 28 Oct

67272

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67266

Vijayawada Jn

Bhimavaram Jn

28 Oct

67275

Bhimavaram Jn

Nidadavolu Jn

28 Oct

67277

Nidadavolu Jn

Bhimavaram Jn

28 Oct

67278

Vijayawada Jn

Narasapur

27 Oct

67258

Narasapur

Rajahmundry

27 Oct

67246

Vijayawada Jn

Narasapur

27 Oct

17269

Narasapur

Bhimavaram Jn

27 Oct

17264

Bhimavaram Jn

Machilipatnam

28 Oct

67251

Machilipatnam

Gudivada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67252

Gudivada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 & 28 Oct

67253

Machilipatnam

Gudivada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67254

Gudivada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 & 28 Oct

67255

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Jn

27 & 28 Oct

67256

Vijayawada Jn

Kakinada Port

27 Oct

17257

Kakinada Port

Rajahmundry

28 Oct

67302

Vijayawada Jn

Rajahmundry

27 Oct

67202

Vijayawada Jn

Narasapur

27 Oct

67257

Narasapur

Nidadavolu Jn

28 Oct

67244

Nidadavolu Jn

Narasapur

28 Oct

67245

Narasapur

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

17270

Vijayawada Jn

Machilipatnam

27 Oct

67267

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67268

Narasapur

Guntur Jn

27 Oct

67247

Guntur Jn

Repalle

28 Oct

67249

Repalle

Guntur Jn

28 Oct

67250

Guntur Jn

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67248

Narasapur

Vijayawada Jn

27 Oct

67276

Vijayawada Jn

Machilipatnam

28 Oct

67269

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67270

Vijayawada Jn

Bhimavaram Jn

28 Oct

67281

Bhimavaram Jn

Nidadavolu Jn

28 Oct

67283

Nidadavolu Jn

Bhimavaram Jn

28 Oct

67284

Bhimavaram Jn

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67282

Vijayawada Jn

Rajahmundry

28 Oct

67262

Rajahmundry

Kakinada Port

27 Oct

67301

Kakinada Port

Visakhapatnam

27 & 28 Oct

17267

Visakhapatnam

Kakinada Port

27 & 28 Oct

17268

Parvatipuram

Visakhapatnam

27 & 28 Oct

07267

Visakhapatnam

Parvatipuram

27 & 28 Oct

07268

Kakinada Port

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

17258

Vijayawada Jn

Guntur Jn

28 Oct

67229

Guntur Jn

Repalle

28 Oct

67223

Repalle

Tenali Jn

28 Oct

67224

Tenali Jn

Vijayawada Jn

28 Oct

67222

Rajahmundry

Visakhapatnam

27 Oct

67285

Visakhapatnam

Rajahmundry

27 Oct

67286

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab: Not Wind, This Could Spell Danger For Andhra Pradesh

Rail commuters are urged to stay tuned to official railway announcements, social media handles, and customer assistance desks for further updates on train movements.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Thierry Henry Roasts Lamine Yamal After Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or Win | Watch Video

Thierry Henry Roasts Lamine Yamal After Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or Win | Watch Video

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com