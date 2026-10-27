Cyclone Arnab: List Of Trains Cancelled Over South Coast Railway | Full List

South Coast Railway has suspended 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Arnab. Passengers travelling through affected areas of Andhra Pradesh have been advised to check their train status before departure.
In an official advisory posted on X, South Coast Railway informed, “In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026.”
-
India's Market Leaders To Decode The New Samvat At NDTV Profit Ignite In Mumbai On Oct 28
-
NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali 2026: Top Market Veterans Decode Wealth Creation
-
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season, Fed Policy Verdict And Crude Oil In Focus
-
Silver Is Now Down From Rs 4.2 Lakh To Rs 1.9 Lakh: Where It Goes From Here
-
NDTV Ignite, The Trillion-Dollar Trajectory: India's Road to 2030
The latest operational update provides crucial details on Train No. 67290 (Palasa–Visakhapatnam) scheduled for October 27, as well as its corresponding link service, Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam–Vizianagaram). Passengers utilizing these routes are advised to plan accordingly.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
⚠️ Train Cancellation Update | Cyclone Arnab In view of Cyclone Arnab and to ensure passenger safety, South Central Railway has announced the cancellation and partial cancellation of several trains on 27th and 28th October 2026. Passengers are advised to check their train status before commencing their journey. Stay safe and stay updated! ???? #SouthCentralRailway #SCR #CycloneArnab #TrainCancellation #PassengerSafety #RailwayUpdates— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) October 27, 2026
South Coast Railway has released comprehensive instructions to all travelers to confirm train availability prior to setting out for their destinations. Given recent service adjustments, passengers must cross-check their specific train numbers, departure dates, and cancellation notices to avoid unexpected delays.
"Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates, and check train status before proceeding to stations," stated the official release from the railway zone.
The railway administration said passenger safety remains its top priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the precautionary cancellations and schedule changes. It added that such measures are necessary to ensure safe travel during hazardous weather conditions.
Here is the list of cancelled trains:-
From
To
Cancellation date
Train No.
Rajahmundry
Vijayawada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67261
Vijayawada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 & 28 Oct
67263
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67264
Vijayawada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 & 28 Oct
67265
Machilipatnam
Gudivada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67271
Gudivada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 & 28 Oct
67272
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67266
Vijayawada Jn
Bhimavaram Jn
28 Oct
67275
Bhimavaram Jn
Nidadavolu Jn
28 Oct
67277
Nidadavolu Jn
Bhimavaram Jn
28 Oct
67278
Vijayawada Jn
Narasapur
27 Oct
67258
Narasapur
Rajahmundry
27 Oct
67246
Vijayawada Jn
Narasapur
27 Oct
17269
Narasapur
Bhimavaram Jn
27 Oct
17264
Bhimavaram Jn
Machilipatnam
28 Oct
67251
Machilipatnam
Gudivada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67252
Gudivada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 & 28 Oct
67253
Machilipatnam
Gudivada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67254
Gudivada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 & 28 Oct
67255
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada Jn
27 & 28 Oct
67256
Vijayawada Jn
Kakinada Port
27 Oct
17257
Kakinada Port
Rajahmundry
28 Oct
67302
Vijayawada Jn
Rajahmundry
27 Oct
67202
Vijayawada Jn
Narasapur
27 Oct
67257
Narasapur
Nidadavolu Jn
28 Oct
67244
Nidadavolu Jn
Narasapur
28 Oct
67245
Narasapur
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
17270
Vijayawada Jn
Machilipatnam
27 Oct
67267
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67268
Narasapur
Guntur Jn
27 Oct
67247
Guntur Jn
Repalle
28 Oct
67249
Repalle
Guntur Jn
28 Oct
67250
Guntur Jn
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67248
Narasapur
Vijayawada Jn
27 Oct
67276
Vijayawada Jn
Machilipatnam
28 Oct
67269
Machilipatnam
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67270
Vijayawada Jn
Bhimavaram Jn
28 Oct
67281
Bhimavaram Jn
Nidadavolu Jn
28 Oct
67283
Nidadavolu Jn
Bhimavaram Jn
28 Oct
67284
Bhimavaram Jn
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67282
Vijayawada Jn
Rajahmundry
28 Oct
67262
Rajahmundry
Kakinada Port
27 Oct
67301
Kakinada Port
Visakhapatnam
27 & 28 Oct
17267
Visakhapatnam
Kakinada Port
27 & 28 Oct
17268
Parvatipuram
Visakhapatnam
27 & 28 Oct
07267
Visakhapatnam
Parvatipuram
27 & 28 Oct
07268
Kakinada Port
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
17258
Vijayawada Jn
Guntur Jn
28 Oct
67229
Guntur Jn
Repalle
28 Oct
67223
Repalle
Tenali Jn
28 Oct
67224
Tenali Jn
Vijayawada Jn
28 Oct
67222
Rajahmundry
Visakhapatnam
27 Oct
67285
Visakhapatnam
Rajahmundry
27 Oct
67286
ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab: Not Wind, This Could Spell Danger For Andhra Pradesh
Rail commuters are urged to stay tuned to official railway announcements, social media handles, and customer assistance desks for further updates on train movements.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.