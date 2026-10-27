Cyclone Arnab: List Of Trains Cancelled Over South Coast Railway | Full List

South Coast Railway has suspended 53 train services scheduled for October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Arnab. Passengers travelling through affected areas of Andhra Pradesh have been advised to check their train status before departure.

In an official advisory posted on X, South Coast Railway informed, “In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure for ensuring the safety of passengers, 53 train services have been mentioned for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026.”

The latest operational update provides crucial details on Train No. 67290 (Palasa–Visakhapatnam) scheduled for October 27, as well as its corresponding link service, Train No. 67287 (Visakhapatnam–Vizianagaram). Passengers utilizing these routes are advised to plan accordingly.

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South Coast Railway has released comprehensive instructions to all travelers to confirm train availability prior to setting out for their destinations. Given recent service adjustments, passengers must cross-check their specific train numbers, departure dates, and cancellation notices to avoid unexpected delays.

"Passengers are requested to check train-wise cancellation dates, note their journey starting dates, and check train status before proceeding to stations," stated the official release from the railway zone.

The railway administration said passenger safety remains its top priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the precautionary cancellations and schedule changes. It added that such measures are necessary to ensure safe travel during hazardous weather conditions.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:-

From To Cancellation date Train No. Rajahmundry Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67261 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67263 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67264 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67265 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67271 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67272 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67266 Vijayawada Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67275 Bhimavaram Jn Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67277 Nidadavolu Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67278 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 67258 Narasapur Rajahmundry 27 Oct 67246 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 17269 Narasapur Bhimavaram Jn 27 Oct 17264 Bhimavaram Jn Machilipatnam 28 Oct 67251 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67252 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67253 Machilipatnam Gudivada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67254 Gudivada Jn Machilipatnam 27 & 28 Oct 67255 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 27 & 28 Oct 67256 Vijayawada Jn Kakinada Port 27 Oct 17257 Kakinada Port Rajahmundry 28 Oct 67302 Vijayawada Jn Rajahmundry 27 Oct 67202 Vijayawada Jn Narasapur 27 Oct 67257 Narasapur Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67244 Nidadavolu Jn Narasapur 28 Oct 67245 Narasapur Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 17270 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 27 Oct 67267 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67268 Narasapur Guntur Jn 27 Oct 67247 Guntur Jn Repalle 28 Oct 67249 Repalle Guntur Jn 28 Oct 67250 Guntur Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67248 Narasapur Vijayawada Jn 27 Oct 67276 Vijayawada Jn Machilipatnam 28 Oct 67269 Machilipatnam Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67270 Vijayawada Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67281 Bhimavaram Jn Nidadavolu Jn 28 Oct 67283 Nidadavolu Jn Bhimavaram Jn 28 Oct 67284 Bhimavaram Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67282 Vijayawada Jn Rajahmundry 28 Oct 67262 Rajahmundry Kakinada Port 27 Oct 67301 Kakinada Port Visakhapatnam 27 & 28 Oct 17267 Visakhapatnam Kakinada Port 27 & 28 Oct 17268 Parvatipuram Visakhapatnam 27 & 28 Oct 07267 Visakhapatnam Parvatipuram 27 & 28 Oct 07268 Kakinada Port Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 17258 Vijayawada Jn Guntur Jn 28 Oct 67229 Guntur Jn Repalle 28 Oct 67223 Repalle Tenali Jn 28 Oct 67224 Tenali Jn Vijayawada Jn 28 Oct 67222 Rajahmundry Visakhapatnam 27 Oct 67285 Visakhapatnam Rajahmundry 27 Oct 67286

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab: Not Wind, This Could Spell Danger For Andhra Pradesh

Rail commuters are urged to stay tuned to official railway announcements, social media handles, and customer assistance desks for further updates on train movements.

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