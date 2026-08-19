CM Vijay Holds Call With Ministers At 4 Am, Works 20-Hours A Day: Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has completed his first 100 days in office, marking a new chapter for the actor-turned-politician who made a surprise entry into electoral politics. But beyond the public appearances and political decisions, what does Vijay's day actually look like? His close confidante and Cabinet colleague Aadhav Arjuna offers a glimpse into the Chief Minister's demanding schedule and style of working.

Arjuna's remarks came as the actor-turned-politician completed 100 days in office after his debut election victory. Speaking at the India Today Tamil Nadu Conclave in Chennai, Arjuna offered a rare glimpse into the Chief Minister's working style.

"Our leader is working for more than 18 to 20 hours a day. He calls at 4 in the morning and asks what has happened in every department. That is the kind of CM we have," Arjuna said.

The minister said Vijay's focus since taking office had been on identifying fresh challenges and resolving departmental issues, rather than dwelling on his electoral mandate.

Describing the Chief Minister as a "political monk," Arjuna said Vijay had remained centred on governance instead of savouring his political win.

"After winning, I see him daily at the Secretariat. From the day he came, he looked like a political monk. What should be done? What should be done next? What should be done after that? There are so many problems. What are the problems in every department? Particularly corruption," Arjuna said.

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The minister said the Vijay government had, within its first 100 days, taken steps to plug financial leakages and improve transparency in government functioning.

Arjuna acknowledged, however, that corruption could still persist at lower levels of the administration, calling it a problem that had lingered within official machinery for decades.

He said the government was seeking to drive change from the top, with Vijay repeatedly instructing officials that financial leakages must stop and transparency must be maintained across government processes.

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