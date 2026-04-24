CGBSE Exam 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Likely To Announce Class 10 & 12 Results On April 25

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon. Students who participated in the examinations are now awaiting the announcement of the result date.

Based on historical patterns, the Chhattisgarh Board result for 2026 is expected to be announced by April 25, as reported by various media reports.

In the previous year, the board announced both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7, 2025, at 3 PM. However, given that numerous boards have already revealed their results earlier this year, CGBSE might also announce the results ahead of last years timeline.

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CGBSE Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download the results

Step 1: Head over to the official site cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Select CGBSE Class 10 Result 2026 or CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Step 3: Input your roll number and captcha verification

Step 4: Hit the 'submit' button.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for future use.

CGBSE Results 2026: Follow this step to check results via SMS

Students in Chhattisgarh have the option to retrieve their results via SMS on their mobile devices. For Class 10, they can text CG10 and send it to 56263. You will receive your result in an SMS.

Likewise, Class 12 students should message CG12 to 56263 to verify their examination results through SMS.

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The board conducted the exams in offline pen-paper mode, with Class 10 papers held from February 21 to March 13, 2026, and Class 12 examinations conducted from February 20 to March 18, 2026. Practical exams were held between January 1 and January 20, 2026, while all theory papers were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

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