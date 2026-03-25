BSEB Results 2026: Bihar Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Results Today — How To Check?

The Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the Matriculation Annual Examination 2026 for class 10. The announcement of results is likely to be done today, March 25. Students can verify the Bihar Board 10th results with their roll code and roll number on the official platforms bsebexam.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 1.5 million students statewide participated in the yearly matriculation test. The examination took place at 1,699 locations throughout the state. Grading was done between March 2 to 13. This marks the eighth straight occasion that the Bihar Board will announce the matriculation results ahead of all other boards. Last year, the matriculation results were revealed on March 29.

Also Read: Bihar Board Opens Class 12 Scrutiny, Special & Compartment Exam Window

Follow these steps to check and download BSEB 2026 Class 10 results

Step 1: Navigate to the Bihar Board's official website

Step 2: Select the link for the BSEB 10th Annual Secondary Examination Results 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code for the 10th of the Bihar Board 2026.

Step 4: Press submit to view your results

Step 5: The BSEB 10th results 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save the mark sheets for future reference

Details mentioned in BSEB 2026 result

Candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website and logging in with their credentials. The marksheet will carry key details including the candidate's name, roll number, name of exam, exam details, father's and mother's names, subjects, marks scored, total marks, and qualifying status.

Also Read: BSEB Result 2026: Bihar Board To Roll Out Class 12 Results — How To Check? Step-By-Step Guide

BSEB class 10 results 2025

The previous year, the Bihar Board 10th examination results for 2025 were revealed on March 29, 2025, with an overall success rate of 82.11%. Three candidates, Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma, emerged as the highest scorers with 489 marks. The success rate for girls stood at 80.67%, in contrast to 83.67% for boys.

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