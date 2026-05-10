Parts Of North India Expected To Witness Thunderstorms, Light Rain In Two Days — Check Full List Of Cities

At a time when most Indian cities are gripped with heatwave and unprecedented hot temperatures, there may be some respite coming in the form of thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of North India, starting Monday. This is according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is forecasting light rain, lightning and gusty winds over the course of next two days.

The IMD forecasts northwestern states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by rain from May 11 onward.

Delhi-NCR, meanwhile, has been placed under a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday as weather conditions are expected to turn cloudy by evening.

The weather office said the national capital could experience light rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph. The change in weather is likely to bring temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

There could be heavy rainfall in parts of Southern India as well, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, in the coming week.

On the flip side, though, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in West Rajasthan and Gujarat till may 15 while parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan could also witness extreme heat on May 12, 13, as per IMD.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius on Monday before dipping slightly over the next few days due to cloudy skies and rain activity.

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