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BS VII: Govt Drafts Tougher Pollution Norms For Vehicles; Monitors, Real World Tests Proposed | Key Details

The new rules will be applicable on cars manufactured from April 1, 2029.

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BS VII: Govt Drafts Tougher Pollution Norms For Vehicles; Monitors, Real World Tests Proposed | Key Details
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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday, October 14 released draft Bharat Stage VII (BS VII) emission norms, proposing a three-phased rollout.

The new rules will be applicable on cars manufactured from April 1, 2029. BS VII seeks to tighthen rules on exhaust emission from cars, while making onboard pollution monitoring systems mandatory. Under the proposed norms, real-world pollution checks will also become compulsory from 2030.

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(This is a developing story.)

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