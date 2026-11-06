Bomb Threat In Mumbai: Email Threatens To Blow Up BSE, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, Worli Racecourse

A bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court has triggered a security alert in Mumbai on Friday. The email also threatened to blow up the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa. Following the threat, police carried out thorough security checks at all three locations, but nothing suspicious was found, according to NDTV.

Mumbai Police and other security agencies have taken the threat seriously and are investigating the email to identify the sender, according to Mumbai Police.

The police have now launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat email. Recently a bomb threat was received targeting Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa. Threatening emails also mentioned Diljit Dosanjh's concert and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office.

Following these threats, Bachchan greeted fans from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure outside his residence on November 1, continuing his decades-old Sunday tradition despite the security concerns.

Earlier this week, Bachchan stepped out of his residence to greet cheering fans as he does every Sunday but behind a bulletproof glass.

The extra layer of protection on Sunday followed an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The email was sent on October 23.

It claimed a blast would take place in the mayor's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm. The premises were searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

According to police, the email, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home ‘Jalsa' between October 31 and November 27.

The email, which made references to ‘Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Dosanjh in Mumbai.

As a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to significantly step up security and surveillance at the mayor's office, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across the city and all those places mentioned in the email.

(with inputs from PTI)



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