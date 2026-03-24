BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha Sparks Debate After Chanting Durga Suktam In Delhi Airport Prayer Room

A recent video uploaded by BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha sparked debate on social media as she was seen chanting Durga Suktam in Delhi Airport's multi-faith prayer hall, where a few moments earlier, women wearing hijabs had prayed.

She was seen entering the airport prayer room in the video and chanting Durga Suktam while sitting cross-legged, marking Navratri starting on March 19, 2026.

While posting, Kompella wrote that she endorsed stillness and peace: “A moment of stillness amidst the rush - Pranams to the Divine in the Heart of Bharat. In the pursuit of Loka Kalyan (the well-being of the world), one must first find inner alignment. At the Delhi Airport prayer room, I immersed myself in the celestial verses of the Durgā Sūktam, drawing strength from the Mother of the Universe.”

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A moment of stillness amidst the rush - Pranams to the Divine in the Heart of Bharat

In the pursuit of Loka Kalyan (the well-being of the world), one must first find inner alignment. At the Delhi Airport prayer room, I immersed myself in the celestial verses of the Durgā Sūktam,… pic.twitter.com/z8fmJT0JQx — Kompella Madhavi Latha (@Kompella_MLatha) March 23, 2026

She explained that practising the ancient value of worship is for purity: “While our great nation, Bharat, provides these sanctuaries as a testament to our ancient values of worship, the responsibility of their Shuddhi (purity) lies with us. These are spaces for the seeker, the devotee, and the quiet soul. Let us treat every inch of these prayer rooms as a Punya Kshetra. May they remain realms of profound silence and deep spiritual connection.”

Kompella Madhavi Latha is a prominent BJP leader and social worker from Hyderabad, Telangana, known for her active involvement in community service and politics. She gained national attention as the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The prayer rooms at Indian airports are open for all religious faiths to meditate and pray, and are used as neutral spaces. Kompella was showing how to use these spaces and filmed it.

Netizens' Reactions

The incident has sparked debate online, with strong reactions from both supporters, who appreciated the religious gesture, and critics, who accused her of spreading political propaganda and disturbing a peaceful space, especially in the presence of Muslim women.

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