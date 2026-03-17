Bengaluru Weather: Rains Likely To Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures Over Next 48 hours

Bengaluru experienced a cool morning on March 17 with a temperature of 19°C. The current temperature of the city is 29°C, with a maximum of 33°C.

Weather conditions are developing in favour of thunderstorms over Bengaluru, with a prediction of rain within the next 48 hours, offering relief from the steadily increasing temperatures.

According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to see generally cloudy skies with light rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33-34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be close to 20°C. The precipitation chances increase from 40% during the day to 60% at night.

There is a 90-100% chance of thunderstorm development around Bengaluru, potentially bringing the season's first pre-monsoon showers to parts of the city, weather trackers monitoring atmospheric conditions said.

An atmospheric pressure of 101.2 kPa is predicted, with humidity at 40% and the UV index at 0.9, according to reports.

Prediction of Thunderstorm

As per meteorologists, the months of March and April mark the onset of the pre-monsoon convective season in Karnataka. The land heats rapidly during the day as temperatures rise, generating the energy needed for thunderstorm development.

Bengaluru typically witnesses April as the hottest month of the year, which triggers afternoon and evening thunderstorms during April and May due to heat buildup.

Possible Relief from Rising Heat

However, experts caution that pre-monsoon storms are usually short-lived, often lasting between 20 minutes and an hour, though they can bring intense rainfall and lightning.

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With atmospheric conditions continuing to build across Karnataka, residents are advised to stay alert for sudden thunderstorms over the next two days, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

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As parts of Karnataka are already witnessing active thunderstorm development, it will cause rainfall in Bengaluru. Early signs of the pre-monsoon convective season are becoming evident, with several regions reporting storm activity.

On Sunday evening, intense thunderstorms were observed near Davanagere, bringing vivid lightning displays, gusty winds, and sharp bursts of heavy rain. These early-season storms highlight the increasing atmospheric instability as heat builds across the region.

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