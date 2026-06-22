Bank Holidays This Week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI And Other Banks To Remain Closed For Three Days Between June 22 And June 28

As June enters its second-last week, bank customers may want to take note of the upcoming holidays before planning a visit to their local branch. Those planning to carry out banking-related work at major lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and other public and private sector banks are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar in advance.

Being aware of upcoming closures can help customers plan branch visits and complete important transactions without any last-minute inconvenience.

Bank Holidays This Week

Customers planning banking activities this week should take note of the upcoming bank holidays. According to the RBI holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks will remain closed for three days during the week of June 22 to June 28, 2026. While digital banking services will continue to function normally, physical branch operations will be unavailable on the designated holiday dates.

Three-Day Bank Closure This Week

Banks across different parts of the country will observe holidays on June 26, June 27 and June 28.

June 26 (Friday) : Due to the observance of Muharram, bank branches will remain shut in several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Vijayawada.

: Due to the observance of Muharram, bank branches will remain shut in several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Vijayawada. June 27 (Saturday) : Banks nationwide will remain closed on June 27, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

: Banks nationwide will remain closed on June 27, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. June 28 (Sunday): All bank branches across India will remain closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

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RBI Bank Holiday Calendar for June 2026

The RBI classifies bank holidays under categories such as the Negotiable Instruments Act and Banks' Closing of Accounts. In addition to regular weekend closures, several regional and state-specific holidays are observed throughout the month.

Upcoming Holidays In June 2026

June 29 : Banks in Shimla will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir.

: Banks in Shimla will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir. June 30: Banks in Aizawl will be closed for the regional holiday, Remna Ni.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Despite branch closures, customers can continue to access essential banking services through online and mobile banking platforms. Services such as fund transfers, bill payments, balance checks, and account management remain available around the clock.

To avoid last-minute disruptions, customers are advised to verify local holiday schedules with their respective bank branches and complete important branch-related transactions before the holiday period begins.

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