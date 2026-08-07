BEML Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows, FY26 Dividend Revised — Check Record Date

BEML Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27 crore for the quarter ended June, narrowing from a loss of Rs 64 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 29.3% year-on-year to Rs 820 crore from Rs 634 crore, according to the company's quarterly results notified to the stock exchanges on Friday

The state-owned company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 2 crore during the quarter, compared with an Ebitda loss of Rs 49 crore a year earlier.

The results show an improvement in BEML's June-quarter performance, with higher revenue and a smaller net loss compared with the same period last year.

BEML's consolidated loss before tax narrowed to Rs 33.71 crore from Rs 70.28 crore a year earlier. After accounting for taxes, the company reported a net loss of Rs 27.01 crore, against Rs 64.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 854.91 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 428.64 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 202.63 crore. Finance costs were Rs 13.87 crore.

Dividend Revised

Separately, BEML's board recommended a revised final dividend of Rs 12.28 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for FY26. The dividend amounts to 246% of the company's paid-up share capital.

The revised final dividend includes the Rs 0.55 per share dividend that the board had recommended on May 29 for FY26, the company said.

Catch all the live updates on Q2 results here.

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