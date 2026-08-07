Mumbai Local Train Shocking Video: Man Attempts To Hit Woman With Belt After Argument

A video showing a man allegedly threatening and assaulting a woman with a belt on a local train has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and raising concerns over passenger safety. The incident took place on a Goregaon-CSMT local train, as reported by NDTV.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a seat after the woman, who was asleep, was asked by the man to vacate it. The woman objected to the demand, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation inside the train compartment.

In the video, the man can be seen trying to intimidate the woman with his belt. He repeatedly shouts at her, telling her to keep quiet. The woman tries to talk back but the man refuses to listen and is seen slapping her.

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The video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media, with many users expressing concerns over the safety of women commuters and questioning the lack of intervention by fellow passengers, NDTV reported.

According to IANS, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took cognisance of the viral video after it surfaced online and the Borivali Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the altercation.

IANS reported that the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being verified, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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