Godrej Consumer Announces Rs 5 Dividend; Check Record Date, Payout Date

Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend amounts to 500% of the equity share's face value of Rs 1.

The company has fixed August 13, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2026.

Godrej Consumer Q1 Results

Godrej Consumer Products reported an 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 453 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 18.3% YoY to Rs 4,225 crore from Rs 3,571 crore, while EBITDA increased 15.7% to Rs 802 crore from Rs 693 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 19%, compared with 19.4% in Q1FY26.

The company's India business grew 11% to Rs 2,557 crore, while the Africa business jumped 47% to Rs 1,006 crore. Indonesia business grew 15% to Rs 487 crore.

What Management Said

Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products, said Q1FY27 marked a strong start to the year, with consolidated revenue growing 19% YoY and underlying volume growth at 9%. EBITDA grew 14%, with margins at 19%, while net profit increased 11%.

He said the performance was supported by an exceptional showing in Africa, strong growth in India and a return to stable growth in Indonesia. The company continued to face elevated input costs and volatility in crude and other commodities amid geopolitical developments.

Sitapati added that underlying volume growth strengthened sequentially to 9%, reflecting broad-based momentum across geographies and categories. The company's "speed boats" — Godrej Fab, GK Incense Sticks and Godrej Aer globally — continued to grow strongly and are becoming increasingly meaningful contributors to the business.

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