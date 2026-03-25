Bank Holidays 2026: Banks To Remain Shut For 4 Days In A Span Of One Week — Check Details

Banking operations in several cities across India will remain closed over the next few days as branches will observe scheduled holidays.

According to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut on Mar. 26, 28, 29 and 31. In some places, branches will be closed on Mar. 27.

When Is Ram Navami 2026?

On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, people celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. During this time, people take out processions, visit temples and mark the occasion with great fervour. It is a public holiday for several institutions, particularly in northern India.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami is being observed on both Mar. 26 and Mar. 27 this year.

The Navami Tithi will start at 11:48 a.m. on Thursday (Mar. 26) and come to an end the following day, Friday (Mar. 27) at 10:06 a.m.

This is the reason why some states are observing the holiday on Mar. 26, while others are on Mar. 27, as per the RBI holiday calendar.

To confirm services and closures, customers are advised to check with their local bank branches.

States like Gujarat, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh are among those observing a bank holiday for Ram Navami 2026 on Mar. 26.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, among others, are marking the occasion on Mar. 27.

Bank Holidays On Mar. 28 and 29

Banks across the country will remain shut this weekend.

Under the regulations of the RBI, both scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays of every month. However, the bank branches remain open on the first and third Saturdays as well as the fifth Saturday when the calendar includes one.

Since it will be the fourth Saturday of the month on Mar. 28, banks in India will observe a holiday.

Banks Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti

In several regions across the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi, banks will remain shut on Tuesday, Mar. 31, on the occasion of Mahavir Janmakalyanak or Mahavir Jayanti.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2026 Bank Holiday On March 26, 27: Check State-Wise Closures

Upcoming Bank Holidays In March 2026

Mar. 26: Shree Ram Navami in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

Mar. 27: Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh

Mar. 28: Fourth Saturday

Mar. 29: Sunday

Mar. 31: Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2026 Stock Market Holiday On March 26: Are NSE, BSE Closed Tomorrow?

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