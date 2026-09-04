Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed For Janmashtami 2026? Check City-Wise List

Banks will remain closed in several cities across India today, September 4, on account of Janmashtami 2026. However, bank branches will remain open in some major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Banks in several cities and banking centres across India will remain closed today on account of Janmashtami. At the same time, the closure will not apply nationwide. Bank branches will remain open in several major centres where September 4 is not listed as a Janmashtami holiday, including Mumbai, Nagpur and Bengaluru.

Janmashtami 2026: Are Banks Closed Today? Check Holiday List

Banks will remain closed on September 4 in these banking centres:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Major centres where banks remain open:

Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Delhi where September 4 is not listed as a Janmashtami bank holiday.

Digital Banking Services Continue

The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services come to a complete halt.

Digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services generally remain available even when physical bank branches are closed. Payment-system availability can vary by service and scheduled maintenance.

Customers can send or receive money using UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, while ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) can be used for cash withdrawals and deposits, subject to availability.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2026 Date And Time: Puja Muhurat, Tithi Timings And Dahi Handi Celebrations

About Janmashtami 2026

Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees traditionally observe fasts, participate in devotional singing, decorate temples and homes, and organise traditional celebrations.

According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada.

Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Lord Krishna is revered for his teachings and wisdom.

Also Read: Happy Janmashtami 2026: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Instagram Captions

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