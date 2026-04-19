At Least 23 People Killed In Massive Explosion At Virudhunagar Firecracker Unit

At least 23 people were charred to death, and six others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit near Tamil Nadu, police said on Sunday.

According to police and fire service officials, four of the six injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

The explosion occurred at the ‘Vanaja' fireworks factory owned by one Muthumanickam, in Kattanarpatti. The place is located within the Vachakarapatti police station limits.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the unit reportedly holds a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. Over 100 labourers were reportedly engaged in work in the complex.

The blast is believed to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were allegedly handling raw materials and engaged in the final stages of manufacturing firecrackers.

The impact of the blast was so severe that at least three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely levelled.

"We have recovered 23 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition," a police official told PTI.

The officials are yet to ascertain the sex of the bodies recovered.

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Of the six injured, three are women and have sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, the police official added.

Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours. Rescue operations were significantly hampered as crackers continued to burst long after the initial explosion. There are fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

This incident marks the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes just days after a similar blast in the Vembakottai area of the same district that claimed four lives.

Further details are awaited as the search and rescue operation continues.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and said that he sent two ministers to the site to expedite rescue operations.

In a post on X, he said, "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives".

"I have requested Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the site immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families," he added.

"Upon learning of this accident, I have contacted the district collector and given instructions to coordinate all necessary assistance," he further said.

Conveying his “deep sadness” at the tragedy, Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished a “swift recovery to all those injured".

“These were workers who left home in the morning to earn a living for their families. My thoughts are with the grieving families, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured,” he wrote on his official X account.

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X to convey her condolences.

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“Deeply saddened by the tragic explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, that has claimed many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts are with those injured, and I pray for their speedy recovery,” wrote Vadra.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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