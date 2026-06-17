As India’s Monsoon Slows, Rainfall Deficit Widens To 35%; Central India Worst Hit

India is facing a 35% rainfall deficit as the southwest monsoon has slowed down after its initial arrival. After reaching Kerala three days later than anticipated June 1 date, the monsoon is more than a week late in reaching Mumbai.

The worst-hit area is central India, which has received 63% less rain than normal. East and northeast India have a 43% deficit, while southern India is short by 14%.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong dry westerly winds are blocking rain-bearing clouds. This is preventing the monsoon from moving further north. Northwest India is the only region with above-normal rainfall, receiving 5% more rain than usual, The Hindu reported.

As a result, the government has directed states to prepare crop-wise contingency plans and has placed around 200 districts under priority monitoring. Additionally, weekly ‘El Nino' reviews have also been ordered to assess the situation, the Hindu report added.

This year's monsoon deficit assumes more significance due to the looming warning about a possible “Super El Nino” - which is a contributing factor in adversely impacting monsoon trends in India.

Why Is the Monsoon Slowed Down?

According to DS Pai, chief forecaster at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the monsoon's slow progress is due to a struggle between monsoon winds and mid-latitude weather systems. These systems, driven by strong westerly winds, usually affect northwest India during winter. In summer, a strong monsoon normally pushes these winds northward. However, this year's weakened monsoon, affected by El Nino conditions, has been unable to do so.

An “anticyclonic circulation” to Mumbai's north, combined with a westerly push from mid-latitude weather systems, has prevented the monsoon from establishing itself, Dr. Pai told The Hindu. The

Madden-Julian Oscillation, a travelling band of atmospheric activity that can strengthen or weaken the monsoon, is currently in an “unfavourable” phase. This can result in the monsoon delayed in Mumbai for another five to six days, the official added.

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Monsoon's advancement can be propelled if a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal forms, he explained.

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