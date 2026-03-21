Aqua Titan Carrying Russian Crude Oil Reached Mangaluru

Aqua Titan, a vessel carrying Russian crude oil has reached Mangaluru, reported NDTV on Saturday. The oil on the ship will be offloaded tomorrow morning.

However, considering the size of the vessel and the quantity of the oil the vessel will not be docked at the Mangaluru port. The vessel will be stationed about 18 nautical miles away from the port.

The single point mooring system will be used to transfer the oil to the pipeline system and take it to MRPL.

This comes after the United States has issued a temporary general license on Thursday allowing the sale of Russian crude oil already stranded at sea as of March 12, in an effort to stabilise global fuel prices amid the conflict in Middle East.

The US replaced its earlier 30-day waiver with a new one, but the permission still excludes transactions linked to North Korea, Cuba, and Crimea.

ALSO READ: US Issues New 30-Day Waiver For Sale Of Russian Oil: Here's What It Means

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a statement on the official handle ‘X', stated that the measures have been taken to enable oil to keep flowing into the global market amid the tension. “This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," Bessent had said.

The allowance for Indian refiners by the US to purchase Russian oil was earlier issued as the country was facing a shortage of fuel due to the ongoing war.

The US has maintained sanctions on Russian oil over a period, with major announcements in 2025 including massive sanctions against top Russian oil companies, and action against 183 'shadow fleet' ships on January 10, 2025.

The Middle East crisis caused by the US-Iran war has escalated with both sides intensifying their strikes. The conflict worsened on Thursday with Israel attacking Iran's South Pars gas field. Iran attacked Qatar and fired missiles ‌at Saudi Arabia in retaliation, keeping oil and gas assets as targets throughout the Gulf.

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