Airfare To Get Cheaper? Jet Fuel Prices Cut To Rs 110/Litre — Check Details

Oil marketing companies have reduced aviation turbine fuel prices by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday, July 1. Jet fuel will now cost Rs 110 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation data.

The latest cut is the first reduction since the Middle East conflict led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high.

(This is a developing story.)

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