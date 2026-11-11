Air Pollution Alert: Bathinda Records AQI Of 771; 10 Indian Cities In 'Hazardous' Category

Bathinda in Punjab has emerged as India's most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 771. Rewari in Haryana followed in second place with an AQI of 677, while Faridkot in Punjab ranked third at 648.

The ranking features 10 Indian cities with AQI readings ranging from 418 to 771. All 10 cities have been classified under the 'Hazardous' category, indicating extremely high pollution levels.

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan secured the fourth position with an AQI of 565, followed closely by Sirsa in Haryana at 563. Patiala in Punjab ranked sixth with a reading of 549, while Rohtak in Haryana stood seventh at 537.

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Bhiwani in Haryana recorded an AQI of 512, taking the eighth position. Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh followed at ninth place with an AQI of 434, while Ludhiana in Punjab completed the top 10 with a reading of 418.

The ranking highlights the concentration of highly polluted cities in northern India, with Punjab and Haryana accounting for eight of the 10 entries.

India's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities

The 10 Indian cities with the highest AQI readings are:

Rank City AQI AQI Status Above Standard 1 Bathinda, Punjab 771 Hazardous 31x 2 Rewari, Haryana 667 Hazardous 28 3 Faridkot, Punjab 648 Hazardous 27x 4 Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan 565 Hazardous 24x 5 Sirsa, Haryana 563 Hazardous 24x 6 Patiala, Punjab 549 Hazardous 23x 7 Rohtak, Haryana 537 Hazardous 23x 8 Bhiwani, Haryana 512 Hazardous 22x 9 Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh 434 Hazardous 19x 10 Ludhiana, Punjab 418 Hazardous 19x

Punjab and Haryana dominate the ranking, with four cities each. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh account for the remaining two entries.

What Does AQI Mean?

A metric used to convey air pollution levels and their possible effects on health is the Air Quality Index (AQI). It makes it simpler for people to comprehend the quality of the air they breathe by condensing data about several air pollutants into a single figure.

Pollutants include particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and ammonia, among others, are used to determine AQI measurements.

Greater levels of air pollution and a larger possible harm to health are indicated by higher AQI readings.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

One of the main contaminants used to evaluate the quality of the air is particulate matter.

Fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less are referred to as PM2.5, and particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or fewer are referred to as PM10.

Inhaling these particles can cause them to enter the respiratory system. Because PM2.5 is tiny and can enter the lungs deeply, it is especially dangerous.

Long-term exposure to high particulate matter concentrations can exacerbate pre-existing heart and lung problems and make breathing difficult.

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Who Should Be Careful?

Air pollution poses a greater risk to children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses, as well as people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

When air quality reaches hazardous levels, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.

Residents in affected cities should monitor local air quality updates and limit extended outdoor activities, particularly when pollution levels remain high.

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