ABVP Wins 3 Of 4 DUSU Posts, Bags President, Secretary And Joint Secretary

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central posts in the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, while an independent candidate secured the Vice-President's post, NDTV reported.

ABVP candidates Yash Dabas, Riya Chhabra and Lakshya Raj Singh won the President, Secretary and Joint Secretary contests, respectively, after 20 rounds of vote counting.

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ABVP described the outcome as a "historic win" in a post announcing the results.

Dabas won the President's post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI candidate Vijay Shankar Meena, who received 22,523 votes.

Chhabra secured the Secretary's post with 21,650 votes, while Singh won the Joint Secretary's position with 16,615 votes.

The Vice-President's post went to independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member. Shokeen polled 30,615 votes to defeat ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes. NSUI candidate Vir Chatrath finished with 4,313 votes.

The results were declared after 20 rounds of counting.

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Before the formal declaration, officials directed the winning candidates and their supporters not to organise victory rallies on or outside the university campus, following directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

The DUSU election results are significant as the union represents students at Delhi University, one of India's largest universities.

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