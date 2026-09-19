5 BSF Personnel Injured As Truck Turns Turtle On NH-44 In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban

At least Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after their truck overturned on National Highway-44 in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, according to reports.

The accident occurred near Chamba Seri when the BSF vehicle, carrying personnel from Kashmir towards Jammu, turned turtle while travelling along the highway.

Following the accident, the injured personnel were evacuated from the site and taken to District Hospital Ramban. Police, CRPF personnel, local residents and fellow BSF personnel assisted in the rescue and evacuation operation.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Mother Alleges ChatGPT Gave Drug-Mixing Advice Before Son's Death

Hospital authorities said all five injured personnel were receiving treatment, according to IANS.

“Four of them were reported to be out of danger, while the truck driver sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment,“ said an official.

The injured were identified as Sunil Kumar, 35, son of Ramesh Lal, a resident of Jammu; Parshtum Kumar, 36, son of Paratem Chand, Jammu; Chandan Yadhav, 38, son of Ravender Yadhav, a resident of Bengal; driver Shamim Ahmed, 38, son of Abdul Qayoom, from Karnah in Kashmir; and Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, son of Mela Ram, Jammu.

ALSO READ | IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide Hours After Being Caught Using ChatGPT During Exam

Officials said Shamim Ahmed sustained serious injuries in the accident. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated necessary proceedings.

The exact circumstances that led to the truck overturning were not immediately known.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.