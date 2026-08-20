27 Stabs, One Clue: How Police Cracked Telangana Principal Murder

The alleged murder of school principal K. Roopa Reddy has taken a shocking turn, with police alleging that two Class 10 students from her school planned the killing for money, NDTV reported.

Kallu Roopa Reddy, a school principal in Kondamallepally, Nalgonda district, Telangana, was allegedly murdered at her residence on the night of August 11. Police stated, as cited by NDTV, that her body was found the following morning with 27 stab wounds, primarily on her abdomen and left hand.

Police subsequently arrested two 16-year-old Class 10 students from the same school in connection with the murder, according to Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar.

NDTV reported that the key breakthrough came from one word “Babu” , the last word in her phone conversation before the attack. Police said she commonly called her students “Babu”, leading investigators towards the school. Five special teams examined CCTV, forensic and technical evidence and questioned more than 80 people before detaining the two boys.

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The boys allegedly planned the robbery, bought a knife and gloves, and attacked the principal before fleeing with cash. Police recovered Rs 1.54 lakh, an iPhone, knife, gloves, masks and mobile phones. Three Rs 500 notes reportedly had bloodstains, NDTV reported. The forensic examination subsequently established that the blood on the currency belonged to Roopa Reddy.

The South First reported that the school remained closed for four days after the murder and that the police questioned 13 students who were absent when classes resumed.

According to the same report, five of those 13 students were from Class 10, while investigators became particularly suspicious of two students who were allegedly spending money lavishly and hosting food parties.

The police teams examined footage from approximately 70 CCTV cameras within a 30 kilometre radius of the crime scene, SP Pawar stated as cited by Deccan Chronicle. The CCTV footage showed the movement of a boy wearing a red t-shirt near the victim's residence, which helped investigators assess the suspect's physical appearance.

According to the police, one of the students later identified as one of the accused, approached the house from the back, while the other accused allegedly remained outside to keep a watch on approaching people.

Police allege that the two students targeted Reddy because they expected her to have cash from school fees collection at her residence, India Today reported.

The police are also examining whether one of the accused had a prior grievance against Reddy, according to Deccan Chronicle. Pawar stated that one of the students had previously stayed in the school hostel and was removed from the hostel after cash was allegedly found in his school bag. The student was subsequently made a day scholar, and the police suspect that the disciplinary action contributed to the student's resentment towards Reddy.

The two accused are juveniles and their identities have not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to minors.

As per the current status, the allegations against the two juveniles have not been established by a court of law. The investigation remains underway.

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