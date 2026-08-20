Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

KFin Tech Share Price Rises Over 1% On Likely Block Deal For Rs 1,400 Crore

Private equity major General Atlantic is set to offload an 8% stake in financial services platform KFin Technologies through a block deal today, sources told NDTV Profit.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
KFin Tech Share Price Rises Over 1% On Likely Block Deal For Rs 1,400 Crore
The transaction, executed through its affiliate General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte, comes as the firm looks to monetize its investment in the company.
Source: AI Generated

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd are rising in trade on Thursday after the news of a likly block deal. Private equity major General Atlantic is set to offload an 8% stake in financial services platform KFin Technologies through a block deal today, sources told NDTV Profit.

KFin Tech shares opened higher by 1.59% at Rs 963.05, before retreating slightly to 0.61% higher.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The transaction, executed through its affiliate General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte, comes as the firm looks to monetize its investment in the company. Initially pegged at Rs 1,200 crore, the block deal size has been upsized to Rs 1,400 crore, indicating strong demand from institutional investors.

Investec is acting as the sole broker for the transaction.

Key Highlights of the Block Deal

  • Stake Offered: 8% equity stake being offloaded by promoter entity General Atlantic Singapore.
  • Deal Value: The base size was increased from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,400 crore following robust investor interest.
  • Floor Price: Shares are being offered at Rs 919.56 apiece.
  • Discount: The floor price represents a 3% discount to KFin Technologies' previous closing price.
  • Broker to the Deal: Investec is managing the share sale.

General Atlantic has been a key promoter of KFin Technologies and has periodically pared down its holdings in the market over recent quarters to lock in gains. The 3% discount offers an attractive entry point for institutional buyers looking to capitalize on KFin Tech's steady growth trajectory in the capital markets and investor solutions ecosystem.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Up To 58% Rally Ahead? Motilal Oswal Bullish On This Apparel Maker

Up To 58% Rally Ahead? Motilal Oswal Bullish On This Apparel Maker

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com