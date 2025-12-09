'Russian Oil Wasn’t The Issue': Raghuram Rajan Says THIS Was The Reason Behind Trump's 50% Tariff On India

“I think the central issue was more personalities and especially a personality in the White House and how they treated certain comments made by India after Mr Trump claimed credit for stopping a conflict between India and Pakistan…Pakistan played it the right …said that it was all because of Trump…,” Rajan said.

He further commented: “India tried to argue that the two countries had reached an agreement without Mr Trump…. the truth is probably somewhere in between…. But the net effect was that India got 50% tariffs, Pakistan got 19%. I understand that there was some comment about how your leader in Switzerland tried to explain the tariffs to Mr Trump and that didn't go well……so we don't know what really happened between India and the US, but hopefully in the longer run sanity prevails on all sides and we all reach reasonable deals.”

While a ceasefire was reached following days of conflict, Trump had claimed credit for it, a move that was rejected by India. Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also initially denied Trump’s role in the mediation. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later maintained that Trump played a key role in halting the war.

Despite India’s repeated rejections, Trump maintains he mediated the ceasefire between the two nations. At the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump had said: “...We’re not making any deals with you if you’re at war with each other’. A day later, I got a call saying: ‘We made peace’. They stopped.”