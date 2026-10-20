Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Begins Its Countdown To A Big-Screen Debut

The countdown to the film's theatrical release has begun, with advance bookings now open. Audiences can book their tickets as the film prepares to arrive on the big screen.

Ramayana has earned Rs 12.17 lakh in advance bookings for its November 5, 2026 release, with 2,517 tickets sold across 44 shows in Karnataka. According to Sacnilk, Rs 2.89 lakh has been collected from 839 tickets without block seats.

The film currently has 21% occupancy. One show is filling fast, while 43 shows are still available.

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Show-Wise Advance Booking

Morning shows have recorded the highest occupancy at 22%, with Rs 3.70 lakh collected across 12 shows. Afternoon shows have earned Rs 2.81 lakh from 11 shows, with 19% occupancy.

Evening shows have collected Rs 2.78 lakh across 10 shows at 20% occupancy, while night shows have recorded Rs 2.87 lakh from 11 shows, with 21% occupancy.

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Language-Format-Wise Advance Booking

Kannada shows have contributed Rs 11.88 lakh, making up 98% of the total advance gross. Telugu shows have added Rs 29,050 through two shows.

The 3D format has earned Rs 6.82 lakh from 1,768 tickets across 38 shows. DOLBY CINE has collected Rs 5.05 lakh from 710 tickets across four shows. Telugu 3D has recorded Rs 29,050 from 39 tickets across two shows, the report stated.

Bengaluru Leads City-Wise Sales

Sacnilk reports that Bengaluru leads the advance booking with Rs 9.02 lakh and 23% occupancy across 24 shows. Mysuru has recorded Rs 1.44 lakh with 50% occupancy across three shows, while Shivamogga has collected Rs 1 lakh with 28% occupancy across four shows. Together, the three cities account for 94% of the total gross.

Four other cities have contributed a combined Rs 70.75 lakh across 13 shows.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the ancient Indian epic. The first part follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and his journey after Sita is kidnapped.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Namit Malhotra is producing the film, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part One will release internationally on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

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