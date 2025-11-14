Taraiya Election Results 2025: Janak Singh Vs Shailendra Pratap—Who's Winning?
Taraiya Election Results 2025: BJP's Singh is contesting against RJD's Shailendra Pratap with other INDIA bloc candidates in fray such as Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mithilesh Kumar.
Counting is underway for the Taraiya seat, where Janak Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Shailendra Pratap of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Taraiya assembly constituency is in the Saran district of Bihar. Taraiya is known to have one of the tallest Shiva temple in the state. The assembly constituency lies about 38 km north of Chapra, the district headquarters. State capital Patna is approximately 95 km southeast by road.
During the 2020 assembly elections, Janak Singh of BJP won from the Taraiya seat with 53,430 votes against RJD's Sipahi Lal Mahto, who then secured 42,123 votes. This year, Singh is contesting against RJD's Shailendra Pratap with other INDIA bloc candidates in fray such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mithilesh Kumar, as well as Braj Bihari Singh of BSP.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.