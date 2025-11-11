Bihar Exit Polls: BJP-JDU Set To Retain Power With 145+ Seats, No Prashant Kishor Impact, Shows Poll Of Polls

The poll of exit polls suggests that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in Bihar, whereas the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan is seen as a distant second.

The NDA, co-led by the BJP and JD(U), is poised to win 146 seats, according to an aggregate of eight exit polls released on Tuesday. The survey outcome was released shortly after the conclusion of the second and final phase of the elections.

Going by the exit poll trends, the NDA is set to secure a clear cut mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.

The Mahagathbandhan, which is led by the RJD-Congress combine, is projected to be restricted to 90 seats, according to the poll of exit polls.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is expected to win only two constituencies, despite leading a spirited campaign in the state.

The exit polls suggest a boost in the performance of NDA vis-a-vis 2020, when the BJP and JD(U) had cumulatively won 117 seats, and were able to form the government only with support from smaller allies.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan is expected to face a setback if the exit poll outcome holds true on the day of results. The coalition had, in 2020, won 111 seats.