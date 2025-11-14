Sultanganj Election Results 2025: Lalit Narayan Mandal Vs Lalan Kumar—Who's Winning?
Sultanganj Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Mandal and Congress' Lalan Kumar are at the forefront of the electoral battle in Sultanganj, with other candidates of RJD and Jan Suraaj also in fray.
Counting is underway for the Sultanganj seat in Bihar where Janata Dal (United)'s Lalit Narayan Mandal is facing Lalan Kumar of Congress. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Sultanganj also known as Ajgaibinath Dham is a historic and spiritually significant town in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, India. It is situated on the southern bank of the Ganga around 25 km west of Bhagalpur City. The state capital Patna lies 200 km to the northwest of Sultanganj.
During the 2020 assembly elections, JD(U)'s Lalit Narayan Mandal won from the Sultanganj with 72,823 votes against Congress' Lalan Kumar, who then secured 61258 votes. This year, they are again at the forefront of the electoral battle in Sultanganj, with other candidates of RJD and Jan Suraaj also in fray.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.