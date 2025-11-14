Sugauli Election Results 2025: Rajesh Kumar Vs Ajay Kumar Jha — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Sugauli seat in Bihar, where Lok Janshakti Party's Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta, Jan Suraaj Party's Ajay Kumar, Kisan Suraj Dal's Jitendra Tiwari, BSP's Zulfiquar Aftab and Janshakti Janta Dal's Shyam Kishor Chaudhary are going head-to-head.
Sugauli went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of xx%.
Here is all you need to know about the Sugauli constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Sugauli. Last election in 2020, Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh of the RJD emerged victorious against VSIP's Ramchandra Sahni.
Before that, Ramchandra Sahni from BJP had won against RJD's Om Prakash Choudhary. Even in the 2010 elections Sahni from BJP had won against RJD's Vijay Prasad Gupta.
However, this year there are a few new faces as Sahni and Shashi Bhushan Singh are both not contesting from Sugauli. However, BSP's Zulfiquar Aftab stood in 2020 elections and won 0.91% votes.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.
The village's total population stood close to 4.94 lakh with 1.22 lakh males and 1.09 females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 76.84% Hindus making up the total population followed by 22.71% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.