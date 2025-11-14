Sugauli Election Results 2025: Rajesh Kumar Vs Ajay Kumar Jha — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Sugauli. Last election in 2020, Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh of the RJD emerged victorious against VSIP's Ramchandra Sahni.

Before that, Ramchandra Sahni from BJP had won against RJD's Om Prakash Choudhary. Even in the 2010 elections Sahni from BJP had won against RJD's Vijay Prasad Gupta.

However, this year there are a few new faces as Sahni and Shashi Bhushan Singh are both not contesting from Sugauli. However, BSP's Zulfiquar Aftab stood in 2020 elections and won 0.91% votes.

Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.

The village's total population stood close to 4.94 lakh with 1.22 lakh males and 1.09 females.

The village has a Hindu majority with 76.84% Hindus making up the total population followed by 22.71% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.