Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh Vs Prithvi Rai — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Sahebganj seat in Bihar, where Prithvi Rai from Rashtriya Janata Dal is in competition with and Raju Kumar Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sahebganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 72.67%.

Here is all you need to know about the Sahebganj constituency: