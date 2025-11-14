Sahebganj Election Results 2025: Raju Kumar Singh Vs Prithvi Rai — Who's Winning?
Sahebganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Sahebganj seat in Bihar, where Prithvi Rai from Rashtriya Janata Dal is in competition with and Raju Kumar Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party.
Sahebganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 72.67%.
Here is all you need to know about the Sahebganj constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the last three years Raju Kumar Singh has had intense competition with Ramvichar Rai in Muzaffarpur district's Sahebganj. In both the 2020, and 2015 elections Singh had emerged victorious against Ramvichar Rai. However, Rai had assumed the throne in the 2010 elections.
This year saw a tough battle between Prithvi Rai and two-time consecutive winner Raj Kumar Singh.
Dominant parties in the region include: BJP, JDU, RJD,INC
The block has a total population of 2.41 lakh as per 2011 census. Out of which 1.26 lakh are males while 1.15 lakh are females.
Scheduled castes make up 14.4% of the total demographic, and the majority faith followed is Hinduism, with around 87.18% Hindus, followed by Islam with 12.4% Muslims.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.